FNC’s Kurtz: If Anyone Else Did What Chris Cuomo Did, They ‘Would Be Gone’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” FNC host Howard Kurtz stated that if any other journalist had done what CNN host Chris Cuomo did to help his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and then made denials that were later contradicted, “that person would be gone.”

Kurtz said that Chris is in “a lot more” hot water “than he was in a few months ago, when he said on the air that he was sorry for what he had done with CNN, but at the same time, he said, ‘I never made calls to the press’ on my brother’s behalf. Well, we now know that’s just not true. … If any other journalist had so helped a political sibling so extensively and new evidence contradicted his denials, that person would be gone.”

