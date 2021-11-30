Gingrich on Crime Uptick: Media Will Do All It Can to ‘Not Communicate How Bad It Really Is’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich sounded off on his recent op-ed highlighting the recent rise in murders and other crimes around the country.

In the interview, Gingrich called into question the lack of coverage of the Christmas parade attack in Waukesha, WI, and the “flash mobs” of people stealing from stores. He suggested that the media “will do all it can” to “not communicate how bad it really is.”

“I think you are going to see every day people respond aggressively,” Gingrich warned. “I think crime’s going to become a bigger and bigger issue because it directly threatens all of us. And when you see these flash mobs that rush into stores, 80 people, semi-organized, looting a store, I suspect people are going to say they want prosecutors who prosecute, they want policemen who police, and they are tired of being told that our sympathy for the criminal has to be greater than our sympathy for the innocent.”

“I do think there will be a big shift, but the media will do everything it can,” he continued. “Watch the way they are dealing with the killings that happened in Wisconsin in which they are avoiding really dealing with the man who killed those people and trying to hide the issue. The media will do all it can to slow this down and not communicate how bad it really is.”

