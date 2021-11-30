GOP Rep. Mace: Marjorie Taylor Greene Is an ‘Insane’ Liar — ‘She’s Bad for the Party’

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is “insane” and a “liar.”

Anchor Neil Cavuto asked, “You have a habit lately of generating controversy. Just a few short hours ago at the GOP conference, you know, attacking a colleague here, and she you. I’m talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called you ‘trash’ for condemning Islamophobia, and obviously Lauren Boebert’s views on the subject. Where does this stand right now?”

Mace said, “I didn’t start the fight. But I will defend myself from my record. It’s pretty sad when a member of my own conference decides and chooses to tell lies. And make no mistake, Marjorie Taylor Greene is a liar, and I’m not going to tolerate lies, racism or bigotry. Whether you are Republican or Democrat, I have consistently called you out on that. And I will continue too.”

She added, “I, quite frankly, have a zero-tolerance policy for people like Marjorie Taylor Greene who think 9/11 is a hoax and has been lying about my record and others.”

Cavuto said, “You went so far as to say she was bat, rhymes with bit, crazy. Do you take that back? Do you think you went too far?”

Mace said, “No. She’s crazy, she’s insane, she’s bad for the party, and I’m not going to put up with it, and I’m not going to tolerate it, and I’m not going to be bullied. I’m not a doormat.”

