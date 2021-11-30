McCarthy: ‘We Can Fix This Country if We Fire Pelosi’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) urged voters, including independent and Democrat voters, to back the GOP ticket in the 2022 midterm elections.

According to McCarthy, the key to solving many of the nation’s woes would be to “fire” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“You know, the sad part about it, you’re right, Sean,” he said. Had Joe Biden done nothing in office, literally gone to sleep, our country would be stronger. We’d be energy-independent. It wouldn’t be China and Russia winning. It’d be America that was winning. Our borders would be secure. We wouldn’t have rising inflation. This is the problem. One-party rule in one year.”

“But the good news is, Sean, in less than one year, we can fix this country if we fire Nancy Pelosi,” McCarthy continued. “That’s why I need everybody to go to FirePelosi.com, join the fight. And it’s not just Republicans who should join us, Democrats, independents. If you care about this country, if you want to change the course of history, we can do it, and we can make it happen.”

