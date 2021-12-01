Carolyn Maloney: ‘We’re Not Even in a Democracy’ if Women Can’t Have Abortions

While speaking to the Fox News Channel outside of a demonstration on Wednesday at the Supreme Court over the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization abortion case that the high court is considering, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) argued that “we’re not even in a democracy if women can’t make decisions about their own bodies” on abortion and that she’s against any attempt to roll back the Roe v. Wade decision.

Maloney stated, “Well, we are speaking out against any efforts to roll back Roe v. Wade. I feel that we’re not even in a democracy if women can’t make decisions about their own bodies.”

