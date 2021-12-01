Pompeo: Steele Dossier ‘Clearly Disinformation’ — ‘Will Be a Stain on the FBI’

Wednesday on Fox News radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sounded off on the Steele dossier, a document falsely tying Donald Trump to the Russian government.

Pompeo slammed the media for taking the “bait” set out by “the Democrat institutional elite” and the Justice Department “for failing to get this right.”

“It’s not publicly known that this dossier was largely a creation of the Democrat institutional elite leaders,” Pompeo advised, pointing to former Hillary Clinton lawyer Marc Elias being behind the document.

“The media then took the bait,” he continued. “I think that we should all be mindful when the media says, ‘We have sources,’ we should all now acknowledge that if they’re not prepared to name sources, this is the kind of risk that they create — the misinformation campaign. But worst of all was our Justice Department and our FBI failing to get this right.”

Pompeo added that the dossier was “weak stuff” and “clearly disinformation.”

“This will be a stain on the FBI for an awfully long time,” he declared.

Pompeo concluded that the notion that Trump and his team were in cahoots with Russia was “patently false.”

