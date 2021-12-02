Alec Baldwin: I Was Told ‘Rust’ Gun Was ‘Cold’ – It Discharged After I Let Go of the Hammer

During an interview with ABC aired on Thursday, Alec Baldwin stated that he was told that the gun in the “Rust” shooting was a “cold gun” and that he didn’t pull the trigger, but the gun went off after he let go of the hammer.

Baldwin said that he was told that the gun was a “cold gun” which “means there’s no charge in there. There could be dummy rounds.”

Baldwin also stated that he held the gun where he was told to, which ended up being “right below her armpit.”

Baldwin discussed how the firearm discharged. He said that he was instructed to cock the gun and that he pulled the hammer back, and then when he let go of the hammer, the gun went off.

He added, “I didn’t pull the trigger. … I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never. Never. That was the training that I had, you don’t point a gun at somebody and pull the trigger.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett