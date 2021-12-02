Durbin: Vax Mandates Are Issue for GOP Base, But Most People Want People to Be Vaccinated to Protect Themselves and Others

On Thursday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said vaccine mandates are “an ongoing issue for the Republican base,” but most Americans “want people to be vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and the people they come in contact with.”

He continued, “And as far as the businesses are concerned, take a look at United Airlines. I think the latest number I heard was over 95% of their employees are vaccinated. They used this government mandate by the president as an incentive to get the job done. It means that it’s a safer place to fly, and Americans know that. The same is true of businesses across the country. I think the Republicans are just flat-out wrong with this. And, sadly, their position is going to endanger the health and lives of a lot of Americans.”

