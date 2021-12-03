GOP Rep. Massie: Pelosi ‘Not Just a Tyrant — She’s a Hypocrite’

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for enforcing a mask mandate in the House and imposing fines against members of Congress who broke the edict during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends.”

Massie argued Pelosi was not only a “tyrant” but also a “hypocrite.

“Nancy Pelosi is not just a tyrant — she’s a hypocrite,” Massie declared. “And she has one set of rules for herself and another set of rules for everybody else. In the House, she has deducted money directly from our salary, which is in blatant violation of the Constitution. Now, I know a lot of people aren’t sympathetic to congressmen having their salaries cut, but whatever she could do to us, she will do to the general public. And that’s what I realized this summer when 10 of us went down to the floor and blatantly and openly violated the mask rule. But she is either not very smart or doesn’t have good lawyers because she violated the 27th Amendment to the Constitution and the base Constitution, which both say we can’t change our own salaries.”

Massie added that Pelosi’s comments about wearing masks forever if not everyone was vaccinated “was the last straw.”

“She has never fined a Democrat, by the way,” he noted. “She modified the rules so that she doesn’t have to wear a mask when she is sitting in the speaker’s chair. When Joe Biden came to speak this summer, she told him he didn’t have to wear a mask. She is just making this up as she goes. And again, she has got rules for thee but not for me.”

