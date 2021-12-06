Khanna: ‘We Need’ Work Permits for Illegal Immigrants ‘At a Time of Supply Chain Shortages’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) argued that work permits for illegal immigrants are needed “at a time of supply chain shortages.”

Khanna stated, “First of all, Jose, this process is broken. One individual, a Senate parliamentarian, shouldn’t be able to overrule what President Biden ran on, what House Democrats and Senate Democrats ran on. This is such common sense. We’re not talking about a path to citizenship. What we’re saying is people who are in this country, who are working, who are paying taxes, they ought to be able to have a work permit. This is actually what President George W. Bush proposed. And we need it at a time of supply chain shortages. So we will continue. There are other avenues, you can overrule the parliamentarian, but the House Democrats are committed to having this common-sense reform pass.”

