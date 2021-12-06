Kyle Rittenhouse Responds to LeBron James Tweet: ‘F-ck You’

Kyle Rittenhouse criticized NBA star LeBron James Monday on Blaze TV’s “You Are Here” over the basketball player’s tweet about Rittenhouse’s testimony during the homicide trial before he was acquitted on all counts.

After Rittenhouse broke down in tears during his testimony about the riot when he shot three people, James tweeted, “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man, knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

When asked if he regrets going to the Kenosha protests, Rittenhouse said, “Hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there. Can’t change that, but I defended myself and that’s what happened.”

He added, “Everyone should be able to defend themselves. I think it’s a God-given right, the right to self-defense. That’s what was on trial in Wisconsin, the right to self-defense.”

On the public’s reaction to his trial on social media, Rittenhouse said, “This world is so messed up. The things people just say and how they come out and attack people for random reasons.”

When asked to respond to James’ tweet, Rittenhouse said, “I was a Lakers fan too before he said that. I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron, and then I’m like, you know, ‘F-ck you, LeBron.”

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN