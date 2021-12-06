Scarborough: GOP ‘Not a Party Dedicated to Saving Lives’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday slammed his former party during a segment about “the far-right’s finest from this past weekend.”

The former GOP congressman hit Republicans for claiming to be the party that values the sanctity of life while also calling for people to be executed, refusing to “give kids health care” and “allowing school shootings to continue.” Scarborough argued the party fighting for freedom from vaccine and mask mandates was proof they were “not dedicated to saving lives.”

“This culture of life, Mika, a culture of life where, again, these are people that are the first that are screaming fry them, execute these people, whether we know whether they’re guilty or innocent, people are saying don’t give kids health care, people who are allowing school shootings to continue throughout the United States, without any efforts to support legislation that 90% of Americans support: expanded universal background checks, tougher gun safety laws,” Scarborough asserted. “I’m not talking about banning guns. I own guns. It’s not about that. It’s about being reasonable and being responsible.”

He continued, “But, Mika, again, let’s be very … clear here. This is not the party of life. And they show it every single day. Seven hundred thousand people going to be dead by COVID — God knows how many by the end of the year. And if you read the garbage this weekend that they were spewing, and they were saying this is not a party dedicated to saving lives. This is a party … it’s like this cult, and what do they worship? Yes, they worship a failed game show host, but they also focus on this perverted hyper-individualism that says everybody should be carrying around military-style weapons, that says nobody should have to wear a mask, nobody should have to take a vaccine, nobody should have to treat their neighbor decently. And that’s what we see, especially in Kevin McCarthy’s House. It’s very dispiriting.”

“And the racism,” co-host Mika Brzezinski chimed in.

