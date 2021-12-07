Cruz: Undoing ‘Surrender’ by Canceling Nord Stream 2 Would Be ‘Best Thing’ to ‘Stop Russia’

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that reversing his “surrender to Putin” and canceling the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is “the single best thing” President Joe Biden could do to counteract Russia.

Cruz stated, “This is happening because of Joe Biden. Joe Biden got into office, and one of the very first things he did is he surrendered to Putin on Nord Stream 2.”

He added, “I authored sanctions legislation, bipartisan sanctions legislation, stopped Nord Stream 2, and that kept Ukraine safe. Well, Biden decided to surrender to Putin. And as a result, you’re seeing the troops mass. Here’s what Biden ought to say: We’re canceling Nord Stream 2 now, today. It’s the single best thing he could do to stop Russia.”

