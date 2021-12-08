MSNBC’s Reid: Boebert Is Calling Rep. Omar a Terrorist While ‘Cosplaying Terroristic Behavior’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Wednesday on her show “The ReidOut” that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was “cosplaying terroristic behavior” by tweeting a photo with her four children holding guns in front of a Christmas tree.

Reid also referenced Boebert calling Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) the “jihad squad.”

Reid said, “Steve, Lauren Boebert is not dissuaded by the criticism. She’s encouraged by it. She’s trying to compete with Congressman Massie tweeting out a picture of her little children holding firearms, which someone should call Child Protective Services. I know a lot of people who have guns. I grew up around people guns. People don’t do that. It’s a weird cosplay of violence. It is literally saying do you think I’m violent? She’s calling Congresswoman Omar a terrorist, but she is the one cosplaying terroristic behavior. I don’t understand it?”

Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt said, “She is certifiable, period. She has no business, other than being elected, serving in the House of Representatives by any standard of dignity.”

Reid added, “You’re dangerous, Lauren Boebert. You are dangerous. People are rightly afraid of you. You don’t need to be in Congress. I’m so embarrassed you are representing Colorado, my former living, growing up state.”

The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

