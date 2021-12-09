Dem Rep. Kaptur: We Have to Become Energy Independent along with Europe and We’re Not Doing Enough

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Congressional Ukraine Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) stated that the U.S. has “to help ourselves and Europe become energy independent and do everything we can with Ukraine to try to give her the benefit of that” so that Russia can’t make Europe dependent on them for energy. Kaptur also said there isn’t enough being done on energy independence.

Kaptur said, “The most important steps that we can take as a world, liberty-loving people everywhere, are to become energy independent, including in Ukraine.”

She added, “In terms of the pipeline, that gives Russia a real handle on European energy supplies in the future. Now, we’re told that, through other sources, that that gas pipeline would only make up a smaller percentage of the fuels available to Europe. But we as a country, we as the free world, we as a NATO ally, the leader of the free world, have to help ourselves and Europe become energy independent and do everything we can with Ukraine to try to give her the benefit of that as well. I don’t see as much pressure there. I don’t see as much cooperation there as needs to happen. And that’s the other side, so that Russia does not make Europe dependent on imported gas.”

