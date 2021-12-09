Gabbard: Same Neocons, Neolibs Who Pushed Regime Change in Iraq, Libya, Syria Are Pushing Conflict with Russia

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is cautioning against the overheated rhetoric with regards to a possible armed conflict with Russia over Ukraine.

During an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” she criticized Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), who argued against ruling out troops on the ground and nuclear weapons as it pertained to Russia’s threatening posture toward Ukraine.

“Look at what Senator Wicker is saying,” she said. “I want to go back to that for a second here because anyone who would propose or even consider what he is saying as an option must be insane, a sociopath, or a sadist, because let us just understand here, so he is saying let’s go and launch a nuclear attack that would start a war that would destroy the American people, our country and the world. And oh, also the Ukrainians, so that we can save Ukraine’s democracy. I mean, it literally is insane, and the crazy thing, Tucker is, Senator Wicker is not an outlier.”

“He is the number two Republican on the Armed Services Committee, and you’re hearing the same kind of rhetoric coming from Democrats and Republicans in Congress, in the administration, and in the media who have no problem with this because they actually agree with it,” Gabbard continued. “They are pushing this same narrative themselves, and this is why it is such a dangerous situation that we are facing as we are being pushed closer and closer very quickly as you said to a hot war, a nuclear war that would destroy the world as we know it.”

Gabbard said the same people banging the war drums were the ones who were promoting regime change in Iraq, Libya and Syria.

“The thing that I see here, Tucker, that is the same neocons and neolibs in Washington who dragged our country into regime change wars in places like Iraq and Libya and Syria,” she added. “The same ones who are pushing us very quickly into this war with Russia and never stating once, hey, what’s our objective? What are we trying to accomplish here? And how does it serve our country’s National Security interest? Not a single one of them are pointing that out.”

