GOP Sen. Marshall: ‘Bidenflation’ Is a ‘Social Injustice’

During a Sunday interview on FNC’s “Fox Report,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) ripped President Joe Biden for creating the 39-year high inflation in the United States.

According to the Kansas Republican, Biden “owns this inflation problem” as a result of his policies, which he described as a social injustice.

“The issue of inflation is the number one problem that I’m hearing from folks back home,” Marshall said. “And this is Bidenflation — a 39-year high created by Joe Biden. Think about his policies that have caused this inflation. First of all, he borrowed an extra $3 trillion on top of the regular $5 trillion, so they’re spending money like drunken sailors. Next, think about the energy policy. So, we shut off the supply by shutting off pipelines, by stopping drilling on public lands, by making it hard to borrow money in that field as well. And then finally, he’s paying people more to stay home than to go to work, so that created labor shortage and supply chain problems as well. So, really, Joe Biden owns this inflation problem.”

“And of course, it disproportionately impacts people on fixed incomes — seniors, young families living paycheck to paycheck. Inflation is a social injustice,” he added.

