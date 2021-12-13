CNN’s Avlon on KY Tornado: Natural Disasters Getting Worse Due to the Climate Crisis

CNN senior political analyst John Avlon said Monday during his “Reality Check” segment that the recent deadly Kentucky tornado was an example of natural disasters getting worse due to the climate crisis while discussing Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) requests for federal aid for the victims in his state.

Avlon said, “Hours after a devastating December tornado tore through Kentucky causing more than 200 miles of destruction, Senator Rand Paul was asking President Joe Biden for aid from the federal federal government. This is pretty standard stuff except for the fact it came from Rand Paul because the Kentucky Senator who hails from the first family of American Libertarians has a long record of opposing federal aid for disaster victims except apparently when it impacts his constituents.”

He added, “If he was really trying to be a profile in courage, now would be the time for Rand Paul to insist that Kentuckians rely on local charity or reallocation of funds rather than immediately asking President Biden for help. But of course, that would be an insult to his suffering constituents just like it is when senators from other states ask for help after devastating natural disasters which are getting worse due to the climate crisis that so many in the GOP still deny.”

