MSNBC’s McCaskill: Red States Are Going to Pass ‘Vigilantism Laws’ to Round Up People ‘That Look Like Foreigners’

MSNBC contributor and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Monday on “Deadline” that she believed “red states” would enact “vigilantism laws” that would enable citizens to round up people who look like foreigners.

During a discussion about the Texas abortion law that allows private citizens to sue people involved in an abortion, McCaskill said, “You know, every once in a while somebody on the Supreme Court surprises us by making a decision that would not be expected based on the politics of the president who appointed them. I’m afraid those days of surprise are over. I think we know everybody, but Roberts is in the tank for the right-wing, extreme views, and I think this vigilantism is going to catch on.”

She added, “I’ll tell you what’s going to happen next: These red states are going to do vigilantism laws on immigration. They are going empower citizens to go out and round up people they think look like foreigners. And that’s what we’re coming to in this country. It is incredibly depressing, especially as we’re so near a religious holiday that is all about loving other people and accepting the least among us to be part of the larger group.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN