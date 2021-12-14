Boxer: If Trump Could Stop the January 6 Riot ‘It Proves He Started It’

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that if former President Donald Trump could stop the January 6 riot as many Fox News hosts, a family member, and lawmakers texted his former chief of Staff Mark Meadows to have him do, that proved he “started it.”

Boxer said, “The truth is on display. The moments that those were written, that’s the truth, I want to just talk about Fox News very quickly because I took away three things.”

She continued, “One, Fox News was to the Trump administration what state TV in Russia is to Putin. Honestly, these folks were literally advising him, very close to him, and had incredible access to Trump’s top person, Mark Meadows. Secondly, Fox News, those folks knew that Trump could stop it. What does that prove? It proves he started it. It proves he controlled it. That on its face is amazing.”

Boxer added, “Three, Fox News and those folks are now lying about January 6, and instead of being patriotic Americans, they’re slamming the committee of the House that is bipartisan and, let’s be clear, they were scared to death on January 6. They were frightened to death, and they are so ideological and so in Trump’s orbit that they are now liars. It’s awful.”

