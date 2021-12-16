GOP Rep. Waltz Blasts Biden for Lack of ‘Urgency’ with Russia, Ukraine — ‘Inaction’ Is Growing Tension

Thursday, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) sounded off on the heightened tension between Russia and Ukraine on the heels of a delegation trip to Ukraine.

During Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Waltz called into question the lack of “urgency” from President Joe Biden to speed up the $200 million in lethal aid for Ukraine. He warned the “perceived weakness” and “inaction” would provoke Russia in what could be “the largest land invasion in Europe since World War II.”

“Well, we have to appreciate that we’re on the verge of possibly seeing the largest land invasion in Europe since World War II,” Waltz stated. “Russia has hundreds of thousands of its soldiers massed on the Ukraine border. Cyberattacks are increasing on their electrical grid. Ukrainians are, as you can imagine, incredibly worried, and we’re just not seeing the same sense of urgency out of the White House here.”

“Instead, a $200 million lethal aid package is sitting on President Biden’s desk,” he added. “And, folks, I think they are taking the same flawed approach as in 2014 where they don’t want to antagonize the Russians, they don’t want to provoke, but instead, that perceived weakness and inaction and indecision is doing the exact opposite.”

