Brooks: Dems ‘Were Right to Try to Be FDR’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that Democrats “were right to try to be FDR, try to do something big” with the Build Back Better reconciliation bill.

Brooks said that if the new inflation numbers in January show an increase in inflation, that will make passing the bill far more difficult. “Because Joe Manchin’s really concerned about inflation and federal spending boosting that. I think — in retrospect, I think they were right to try to be FDR, try to do something big, there are a lot of problems in this country, and try to address them.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett