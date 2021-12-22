MSNBC’s Reid: Trump’s Handling of Pandemic ‘Clearly Criminal Negligence’

MSNBC’s host Joy Reid said Tuesday on her show “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump’s handling of the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was “clearly criminal negligence.”

Reid said, “I feel like there are two presidents who committed really what should amount to criminal negligence when it comes to pandemics. It’s Woodrow Wilson is a terrible man, racist, and horrible human being but also let more than 670,000 people die. Civil War level death from the so-called Spanish flu, just out of sheer negligence. I want to add President Reagan, who looked the other way as far as the AIDS pandemic and wouldn’t say the words. Donald Trump who — clearly criminal negligence —what he did in allowing, knowing it was airborne, admitting it in February it could kill people and letting people die.”

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss said, “I hate to mention the unmentionable 45th president, and I will not mention his name but think what this was like a year ago when you had a president with those five o’clock follies. You remember every day he would make a statement on what he was doing or more or less to the point not doing about COVID.”

He added, “I would watch those things, just praying he would not say something that I knew would lead to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people unnecessarily. Remember the time when he said I told my people slow the testing down, please. That is almost a crime against humanity.”

