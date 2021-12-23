Malliotakis: Reaction to Manchin Shows Dems Want to Push Out Anyone with Different Opinions

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) stated that the reaction to Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) opposition to the Build Back Better reconciliation bill shows that Democrats believe that anyone with any difference of opinion needs to be ostracized.

Malliotakis said, “Well, I’ve got to tell you, this is exactly why they are such hypocrites. They claim to be the party of inclusivity, the big tent. And yet, if somebody has any type of different opinion than they do, then automatically, they need to be alienated. It’s wrong what they’re doing. Joe Manchin has a right to represent his constituents, just like I have the right to represent my constituents. … I look forward to 2022. I think it’s going to be a good year, but more so, I look forward to 2023, when we finally take back the House and we can have a real balance in Washington and not just this left-wing extremism that you’re seeing being peddled by people like the socialist Squad.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett