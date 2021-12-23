USCIRF Vice Chair: ‘Corporate Complicity’ in Uyghur Genocide in China Is Comparable to Corporate Complicity in Nazi Crimes

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Vice Chair Nury Turkel slammed “corporate complicity” in the genocide of the Uyghurs, including sponsorship of the “Genocide Olympics in Beijing,” and said that these companies need to remember that German industrialists stood trial for their complicity in the crimes of Nazi Germany.

Turkel said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:10] “The corporate complicity cannot be [over]stated. From what we learned in a report by the Australian Strategic Partnership Institute, more than 80 global brands have been implicated in the ongoing modern-day slavery in [the] Uyghur homeland. Namely, several American companies that have been sponsors of the Olympics and the upcoming Genocide Olympics in Beijing, need to do some soul-searching. I know that it’s a tall order. But — not only that they’re sponsoring [the] Genocide Olympics in Beijing next year, they have actually lobbied against the bill that just received bicameral, bipartisan support in the United States Congress. There have been credible reports, companies like Visa, Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Nike, have been fighting against our own government instead of doing the right thing. So, these companies, business representatives, need to remember, during the Nuremberg trials after the Second World War, certain German industrials stood [on] trial for their complicity to the Nazi crimes.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett