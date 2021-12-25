Brooks: Biden ‘Created’ ‘Turbocharged Economy’ That Has Inflation, He’s Right to Try to ‘Keep Things Going’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that the Biden administration has “created this turbocharged economy,” which does have the bad side of inflation, but despite the inflation issue, the Biden administration is “right to try to be aggressive on this and keep things going.”

Brooks stated, “[T]hey put their pedal to the metal. I give them credit for that. They’ve really created this turbocharged economy, which has its good sides, incredible job growth. It has its bad sides, the inflation. But I think they’re right to try to be aggressive on this and keep things going.”

