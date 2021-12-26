Huma Abedin on Co-Parenting with Anthony Weiner — ‘I Have to Figure Out How to Navigate that Relationship for the Sake of Our Child’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Huma Abedin, the ex-wife of disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY), said she has been co-parenting with her ex after he pleaded guilty to a charge of sending explicit text messages to a 15-year-old girl in 2017.

The former Hillary Clinton aide shared that Weiner was still involved in her son’s life to serve as a “model” for him. Abedin added she had to “figure out how to navigate that relationship for the sake of our child.”

“For me, in large part, I know he’s going to be in my life forever because we share a child together, and so I have to figure out how to navigate that relationship for the sake of our child,” Abedin explained. “We have figured that out.”

“[Y]ou want to model this for your children,” she added. “I mean, I tell my son I love him so many times a day. I hug him. I want him to feel, know that he is loved. That he is cherished. That he is supported. I do believe a lot of the behavior we don’t understand in adults, both men and women, so much of it goes back to the experiences they had as children. And so for me, my single most important job is parenting this little boy.”

