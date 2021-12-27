CNN’s Eisen: Trump Allies ‘Were Getting Ready for a War’ on January 6

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen, who served as a counsel for House Judiciary Committee Democrats during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, said Monday on “Newsroom” that pro-Trump allies who gathered at the Willard Hotel on January 6 “were getting ready for a war.”

Eisen said, “The committee is pursuing a mosaic of evidence. All the different bits of evidence, large and small that can tell the story of what happened on January 6, the insurrection and the run-up to the insurrection.”

He continued, “One of the important parts of understanding how this terrible, unprecedented event in American political history and Donald Trump’s possible role in it — one of the ways we get to that is by following the money.”

He added, “We need to understand the events of January 6. We’ve seen recent efforts to get to those who may have been in contact with former President Trump or others involved during the run-up to the insurrection or even during that terrible event. That’s members of the House of Representatives, Jim Jordan, Scott Perry.”

Eisen concluded, “Then we need to know about the planning. That’s the infamous war room. Jessica, they were getting ready for a war! That’s at the Willard Hotel. We need to know about contacts. Mr. Rudy Giuliani was a part of that. We know the president was — former president was in contact with him and others in that war room. And, of course, ultimately Donald Trump himself, I expect the committee will take a hard run at him without getting bogged down on the inevitable litigation that will ensue. But they have to ask.”

