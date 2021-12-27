McCaskill: Trump ‘Needs to Be Prosecuted and Put Behind Bars for What He Failed to Do’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump needed to be prosecuted for not trying to stop the violence during the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

McCaskill said, “We can go through, and we can put the images at a specific time. And we can then fill in the text messages, the phone calls that were flooding the White House saying, get him to call them off. Now, what was he watching on TV at those moments? He was watching windows being broken. He was watching police officers being stabbed with flag poles. He was watching people hang from the balcony in the Senate. He was watching people carry around government property proudly like trophies in the Capital. And, frankly, he was watching a confrontation at the door of the House where someone was killed. This is what he was watching, and he liked it.”

She continued, “I’m just telling you, any responsible leader would want to end the violence, not provoke it. That’s what he did that day, and that’s what this committee is going to layout. And that’s where Merrick Garland is either going to rise to the occasion or go down in infamy as one of the worst attorney generals in this country’s history.”

McCaskill added, “I think there is criminal liability here. I think he needs to be prosecuted and put behind bars for what he failed to do. He alone — that’s why everyone was calling him. That’s why Kevin McCarthy was calling him. That’s why Lindsey Graham was trying to get ahold of him. And what the 1/6 committee is doing is they’re going to show the public all of the people trying to get Donald Trump to do what any normal human being would do, stop the madness, stop the violence, stop the destruction.”

