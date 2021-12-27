MSNBC’s Wallace: Man Saying ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to Biden Is the ‘Slow-Motion Insurrection’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on “Deadline” that Jared Schmeck, the Oregon father who said to President Joe Biden, “Let’s go Brandon” during a Christmas phone call, was an example of the “slow-motion insurrection.”

Monday, during Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Schmeck said, “Donald Trump is my president and still should be president right now. The election was 100% stolen. I want to make that clear. ‘Let’s go Brandon’ is more than F Joe Biden. ‘Let’s go Brandon’ encompasses the entirety of our frustration with Joe Biden, the administration, the leftist mob, the cancel culture, the mainstream media. They are the ones who made this a thing. And we are able, as conservatives, we are able to find humor in this. but there is terrible things going on.”

Wallace said, “I don’t want where to start. Let me tell you why this matters. The asymmetry has always been what advantages the Trump right more than anything else asks. The asymmetry of saying F you to a sitting president on a call in front of our four kids — don’t look past this. Don’t look at this as a story about giving air time to a MAGA guy who goes on Steve Bannon’s podcast and says I wasn’t joking. Not only did I say F you, Mr. President, I said more than that. This is the slow-motion insurrection, Jason in full color.”

