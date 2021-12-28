Dem Rep. Dingell: Supply and Demand, Supply Chain Contributing to Inflation — ‘It’s Not About Spending More’

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) downplayed the role government spending was playing in the hyperinflationary trend in the American economy during an appearance on FNC’s “Your World” on Tuesday.

Dingell told “Your World” fill-in host Jackie DeAngelis that the inflation we were seeing had much more to do with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the supply chain.

“Well, so first of all, it’s not — what’s contributing to inflation is a lot of issues, supply and demand that we all will remember from our high school and college education,” Dingell said. “We had a — as we all know, COVID really — the logistical system and the supply chain in this country got very significantly impacted. We’re starting to see the ports open more. Quite frankly, one of the biggest issues I’m focused on is bringing the supply chain back to this country, so we are no longer dependent on other countries. That’s a big issue.”

“So, it’s not about spending more,” she added.

