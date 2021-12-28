FNC’s Dr. Makary: There’s Been Politicization of COVID Therapeutics, You Don’t Hear about Them Outside of Places Like FL, TX, VA

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Dr. Marty Makary stated that there needs to be “a more precise, diverse toolbox,” for fighting coronavirus instead of only pushing booster shots, but we don’t hear about other tools outside of states like Florida, Texas, and Virginia, which he blamed on the politicization of therapeutics.

Makary said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:30] “[L]ook, when the government has this reactionary approach to pull the same, big hammers out of the toolbox and use a one-hammer approach only talking about boosters, when we know, by the way, there’s really no evidence to support [that] boosters help people under age 30. They don’t need them right now. Especially if they have natural immunity. But they reach for these same tried and true big hammers. They are blunt tools. And we need a more precise, diverse toolbox, which is available. We just don’t hear people talk about them outside of states like Florida, Texas, I know the folks in Virginia are planning to roll out a big toolbox right now. Who would have ever thought we would have the [politicization] of different therapeutics? But yet we do.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett