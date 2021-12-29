GOP Rep. Murphy: Biden’s Considering a Vax Mandate for Flights While There Isn’t One at the Border

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) criticized the Biden administration for considering vaccine mandates for airline passengers while there’s no mandate for people who enter the U.S. illegally through the border

Murphy said that it’s unclear whether a vaccine mandate for flights will happen because “we don’t know what he’s going to be told. That’s one of the problems that has happened during their entire reign of their administration is that they’ve been markedly inconsistent. One day it’s one thing, one day it’s the next thing, no mandates, or everybody who’s working needs to be vaccinated. The sad thing is, if you have to be mandated to fly on a plane, what about if you walk in over the border in the southern United States, is there any mandate there?”

