GOP Rep. Murphy: Fauci’s Vaccine-Only Approach Has Cost Lives

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) said that White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has taken a one-dimensional approach to fighting the coronavirus and he agrees with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) that this outlook has cost lives.

Murphy said [relevant remarks begin around 3:10] he agrees with Paul “100%. We put all our efforts into vaccines, which was great. But, there are some people that can’t take vaccines. You look at some of the impoverished places in the world, 7% of the impoverished places of the world only are vaccinated. We’ve also been very, very, very wrong in not looking at repurposing drugs…that we could spread to poor countries in the world, everything has been Pfizer and Moderna as far as getting these vaccines out and we’ve not looked at an entire approach.”

