SD Gov. Noem: Biden ‘Doesn’t Have the Authority’ to Put Federal Coronavirus Mandates in Place

On Wednesday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) called on President Joe Biden and his administration to “back off” on imposing federal mandates to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.

Noem, on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Noem said Biden “doesn’t have the authority to put these mandates in place.” She argued local governments should be the ones handling the pandemic response.

“That’s interesting to me that the president is so bold in saying that there is no federal solution yet continuing to impose mandates on the country,” Noem emphasized. “And the fact is that he doesn’t have the authority to put these mandates in place. That’s why South Dakota and many other states and governors and attorney generals have challenged the federal government on this authority in court. That will be heard here in January, and we’ll win. We’ll win because this president has taken unprecedented action to impose on the liberties and freedoms of the American people. And sometimes, the only ones that are left to fight are the governors.”

“Really, the thing that they’re doing the most is imposing restrictions and requirements on us. They need to back off. We really need to be able to take care of our people. We’ve shown that we do it the best,” she added. “They’ve given us resources, which is their role at different times to meet this pandemic head-on but then let us be flexible. Let us do what South Dakota did — use personal responsibility to trust our people, to make the best decisions for themselves and their families. That’s why South Dakota has got the number one economy in the country. We’re getting through this together. We’ve got historic revenues and businesses and people relocating to our state, and it’s because people respect the freedom that they can get here for their children and their grandchildren and know that it will be protected.”

