GOP Rep. Miller-Meeks: Fauci Is ‘Silent on the Border’ While He Floats Air Travel Vaccine Mandate

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) criticized White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci for being “silent on the border” while saying a vaccine mandate for air travel should be considered.

Miller-Meeks stated, “[Y]ou mentioned Dr. Fauci now favoring mandates for air travel, but is silent on the border. And when I visited the border in February, I specifically asked about COVID-19 testing, and there is no COVID-19 testing for hundreds of thousands of people coming across our southern border illegally. And so, I put forth a bill called the REACT Act requiring every alien to have COVID-19 testing. And so, I think, the hypocrisy, as you have elucidated just tremendously, that we’re not COVID-19 testing anybody that comes across the border, but now we’re going to require it for air travel, even though there have not been documented instances.”

