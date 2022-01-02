Herschel Walker: I Don’t Think Anyone ‘Really Trusts’ the Biden Administration

Sunday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” former NFL star running back Herschel Walker, a Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, pushed back against the Biden administration’s attempt to pass the so-called “Build Back Better” agenda.

Walker said he was running for Senate because he wanted to “build back trust,” which he argued had been lost during President Joe Biden’s time in office.

“What I mean by had the that is I don’t think anyone really trusts this administration,” Walker asserted. “Right now, there’s a new variant coming out, and you know, I think the biggest problem now is we’re not energy independent no more.”

He continued, “[T]he supply line has gone down. You know, the price of everything has gone up. And you know, you look at what [Biden] did in Afghanistan, no one wants to talk about that anymore, but do the military trust in him? Do our police trust in him? People that lead in their cities? No one is talking about the border anymore. Where is the trust in the administration anymore? And that’s the reason I’m running for this Senate seat — because I want to bring trust back into this country, the greatest country in the world.”

