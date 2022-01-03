Jayapal on Marjorie Taylor Greene Twitter Ban: ‘Too Little,’ ‘Too Late’

Sunday, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) reacted to Twitter permanently banning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) personal account.

Jayapal said on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that removing the likes of Greene, who she noted was “deliberately spreading disinformation,” was “important.” However, she deemed it “a little too little and a little too late.”

“[I] t’s no secret that our social media companies have been part of their algorithms promoting disinformation, and I think that these steps are important, but frankly a little too little and a little too late,” Jayapal declared. “The reality is it’s not just Marjorie Taylor Greene. All over Twitter, social media, Facebook, all of these companies have been using algorithms that are just about clickbait, not about truth. And so if we are going to take on the disinformation that’s out there, the big lie and everything else that goes with it, then, yes, this is a part of it, but it’s got to be much, much more.”

She continued, “That said, I think it’s just as well that we take one voice, you know, that is deliberately spreading disinformation out of the mix as much as possible. That’s certainly a good thing.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent