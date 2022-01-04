Eric Adams Urges Businesses to Return to Office: We Can’t Spend Trillions on ‘Every Variant’ and Some Can’t Work from Home

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) criticized businesses in the city, including several banks, that are delaying their return to the office by saying cities have to open because some people “can’t do remote employment from home or telecommuting.” And “We spent $11 trillion on COVID. We don’t have another $11 trillion. Every variant can’t be another $11 trillion.”

Adams said, “If we don’t open our cities, we have almost a million people who are behind in their rent right here in this city. We have low-skilled employees who can’t do remote employment from home or telecommuting. That’s not a reality in a city like New York and across America. I need my cities to open. And we have to be safe, we have to double down on vaccinations and booster shots. We have to double down on testing. But we have to reshape our thinking of how do we live with COVID. We spent $11 trillion on COVID. We don’t have another $11 trillion. Every variant can’t be another $11 trillion. It’s time to open up and feed our ecosystem, our financial ecosystem and that’s what I’m saying to my employees.”

