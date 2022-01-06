NBC’s Todd: If You Think Biden’s Speech Was Partisan, Then You Believe Trump’s ‘Lies’

During the network’s coverage of the first anniversary of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, NBC anchor Chuck Todd said that people who criticized President Joe Biden’s speech believed former President Donald Trump’s “lies.”

Todd said, “I think it was something that he had been avoiding. Look, what was remarkable to me about it is we went a year without him responding to this. He wanted to stay above this. And a lot of people thought this, that if you ignore some of the craziest rantings of the former president, maybe he’ll fade away. Maybe this will wear itself out. One year later, that’s not the case. That’s why this president of the United States, Joe Biden, had to do what he did. He had to do it for history’s sake.”

He added, “I think this was probably easily the most important speech he’s given as president, and I think it’s his best. I’ll tell you this. You think that speech was partisan. Then you believe the former president’s lies. It’s only a partisan speech if you think there’s somehow a truthful dispute here. If you’re pro-democracy and pro-America, it is hard to look at that speech and say, ‘Oh, it’s politically skewed.'”

