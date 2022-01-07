Brnovich: If Vax Mandate Stands, We’ll Never Get that Power Back from Feds, They Could Have Diet Rules Next

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) said that the Biden administration’s logic in defending the vaccine mandate is that they “can literally threaten every single person’s livelihood in this country if they don’t kowtow to the dictates of the federal government.” Brnovich also said that under the guise of health, “are they going to tell contractors their employees can’t eat Chicago deep dish pizza, are they going to tell you how much caffeine or soda you can drink every morning?”

Brnovich said, “As we as citizens, as we as representatives of our respective states cede this authority to the federal government, you will never get it back. And under the logic of the Biden administration, they can literally threaten every single person’s livelihood in this country if they don’t kowtow to the dictates of the federal government. And so, what’s next in the future, under the guise of health care, are they going to tell contractors their employees can’t eat Chicago deep dish pizza, are they going to tell you how much caffeine or soda you can drink every morning? I mean, so this is really, truly a dangerous precedent, this notion that the federal government, under ‘public health and safety’ is going to essentially dictate to every single American that they must do something or lose their livelihood, lose their benefits, lose their life savings.”

