GOP Rep. Mast: ‘Historically Ignorant, Tactically Illiterate’ for VP Harris to Compare January 6 to 9/11

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris likening the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to the attack on Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Mast described Harris as “historically ignorant” and “tactically illiterate” for her remarks. He added that it sums up the “hypocrisy” seen from the White House since President Joe Biden took office.

“I think she is just strictly historically ignorant, tactically illiterate. She has no reference point of any of this. When you look at making a comparison like that — there were bad actors on January 6 — nobody is going to deny that — but the tens of thousands of Americans that were there at the Capitol to exercise one of their five basic freedoms that America is all about — to assemble and to petition their government — to compare them to Japanese kamikaze pilots or Saudi Arabian suicide pilots, to make that comparison about patriotic Americans and to think, what? They were staging, you know, that was their launching point to stage what they call an insurrection with, what? Trump flags and the red, white, and blue? It’s so illiterate and ignorant to make this comparison. It’s disgusting.”

“Zero unity,” he added. “I think felt what I have felt this entire year from the Biden administration, Harris, all of their propaganda enablers in the media and everybody else. I think you can sum them up in one word, and that would be hypocrisy. That’s what this administration is about.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent