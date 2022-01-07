GOP Rep. Moore: Biden Impeachment, Investigating Pelosi’s Role in 1/6 Riot Possible for GOP-led House After Midterms

While Democrats are attempting to make the most congressional majorities, it is widely anticipated Republicans will have a strong showing in November and win back control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), Republicans should consider using their leadership powers, including potential House Judiciary chairmanship for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), to possibly impeach President Joe Biden and investigate if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) played any role in the lax security at the U.S. Capitol in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

“You know, both parties play politics sometimes, but I think at this point with a constitutional republic, it is going to benefit us to look into some of these issues that undermined our Constitution or tried to undermine our Constitution,” he said. “And I look forward to Jim Jordan heading Judiciary Committee. I think there’s a lot of opportunities for him to get to the bottom of some of this to open some of these hearings.”

“Impeaching Biden may be part of that,” Moore continued. “It may be on the table. Certainly, what role did Pelosi play in January 6? That’s the reason [Jordan] and Banks are not on [the January 6] committee right now. They would have some pretty tough questions for her — how we managed to have such lax security knowing there was probably going to be some people in D.C. that day. There are a lot of unanswered questions.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor