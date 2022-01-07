GOP Rep. Steube: Biden Caused Inflation with COVID Spending That Didn’t Stop COVID

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) said that the Biden administration contributed to inflation with coronavirus spending that hasn’t succeeded in rescuing people from coronavirus “Because we’re seeing the highest numbers we’ve ever seen in our nation’s history.”

Steube said [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] inflation “has everything to do with the Biden administration’s and the Democrats’ policies. They dropped $11 trillion on the economy before Biden took office, then they dropped 1.9 trillion in his American Rescue Plan, which hasn’t rescued anybody from COVID. Because we’re seeing the highest numbers we’ve ever seen in our nation’s history. And when you dump that amount of money on our economy, any economist will tell you that you’re going to see inflation and then you’re going to cut our own domestic production of oil and cut our own domestic pipelines, while then allowing pipelines, say the Nord Stream 2, Russia’s pipeline to move forward, then you’re going to see increasing gas prices. Every inflation that you’re seeing on every product is directly a cause of the decisions that the Democratic leadership in Washington has made.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett