GOP Rep. Carl to Dems: ‘You Can’t Keep Trashing Trump, Talking About 1/6 and Expect People Not to Get Tired, Bored and Angry’

Whether or not Democrats will try again to take advantage of having the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress before the 2022 midterm elections remains to be seen, but according to Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL), they are going to have to do something.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Carl said that Democrats were not doing themselves a service by continuing the same playbook of criticizing former President Donald Trump and reliving the January 6, 2021 saga daily.

“[T]hey have no options,” he said. “They have to come up with something. They’re talking about infrastructure bill — I mean, they’re going to $1.7 trillion that wound up being less than 9% going toward infrastructure? That’s 91% going toward social programs that most of that money is unaccounted for. I mean, how can you brag about something like that? Although they’re not going to tell you the truth and give you the full story — but they’ve got to do something. What that’s going to be, I don’t know.”

“I think the BBB plan — everything I’m watching with Manchin and Sinema, I think that is a dead issue,” Carl continued. “They may can pull some of it out of this Voting Rights Act that they want to get imposed. I don’t think they’re going to get enough support for that. I think that’s pretty safe. It’s a mess for the Democratic Party. We’ve been preaching this. I’ve been telling my Democrat friends one-on-one the same thing: You’ve got to do something different. You can’t just keep trashing Trump, talking about January 6, and expect people not to get tired, bored and angry.”

