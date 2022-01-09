Noem on Higher Food Prices: Biden Admin ‘Attacking American Enterprises and Businesses’ — ‘A National Security Issue’

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) reacted to White House press secretary Jen Psaki blaming meat conglomerates for higher food prices.

Noem argued the Biden administration “is attacking American enterprises and businesses and farmers and ranchers” by allowing China to control the United States’ food markets, which she said was “a national security issue.”

“I have talked for years about how our food supply is a national security issue; how, when another country grows our food for us and provides our food for us, that they control us,” Noem outlined. “And that’s what I’m concerned about, is the way this administration is attacking American enterprises and businesses and farmers and ranchers and not really dealing with the real issue, and that’s the control of out-of-country businesses, China controlling our food markets.”

“One of the biggest problems I had during the pandemic was a China-owned processing facility right here in South Dakota. And they didn’t want to work with me because they didn’t have to and because this administration didn’t make them do that. So, I really think it’s a big concern. People get worried about a virus. I get worried as well about how scary it gets in this country when people go to their grocery stores, and there isn’t any food there, and realize that another country controls it because we have an administration that allowed the other countries to have control over those markets and didn’t address the real problems that we have within our antitrust and anti-competitive laws on the books.”

