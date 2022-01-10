Cotton: WaPo Fact-Checking Me ‘Because I Am Telling the Truth’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) sounded off on The Washington Post reducing his Pinocchio rating from 2021 after it was revealed Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev did receive a coronavirus relief payment.

Cotton warned during congressional debate in 2021 that prisoners like the Boston Bomber would receive money from the Democrats’ bill.

According to Cotton, liberal outlets like The Washington Post and The New York Times fact check him because he is “telling the truth” and “exposing the crazy ideas of the Democratic Party.”

“There wasn’t much of a mystery on this when I proposed an amendment that would prohibit checks from going to criminals like the Boston Marathon bomber. The Democrats voted against my amendment. The Democrats said on the Senate floor that they wanted checks to go to prisoners,” Cotton outlined. “So, murderers and rapists and pedophiles across America got your tax dollars last year, yet The Washington Post used a fact check to call this a lie.”

“The reason they keep fact-checking me, though, is not because I’m not telling the truth. It’s because I am telling the truth,” he continued. “I am exposing the crazy ideas of the Democratic Party, and their praetorian guard in the media doesn’t want to let me speak out to those truths. This happened as well with my assertions in early 2020 at the very beginning of the pandemic that it was at least a real possibility that the virus came out of that lab in Wuhan, not from some food market. And yet again, The Washington Post had to backpedal on those claims. It happened with The New York Times as well. Look, if the media wants to keep starting those fights with me, I’m happy to finish these fights because the American people deserve the truth.”

