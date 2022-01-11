Rubio on Voting Rights Legislation Push: Dems Want ‘Election Chaos’ to Ensure Victories

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) weighed in on the Democrats’ push to pass voting rights legislation that would federalize elections.

According to Rubio, Democrats want “election chaos” to guarantee themselves victories in elections across the board.

“[M]y bigger concern is not just about the filibuster. It really is the law,” Rubio advised. “Let me say this plainly and simply and straightforward: There is no widespread effort to suppress minority voting rights in America. It’s nonexistent. It doesn’t exist, and this has nothing to do with this. This has to do with power. This has to do with how can we federalize federal elections to create election chaos so that our lawyers can get in there after the election and finagle our way to victories in congressional seats, mayor’s races, state races, governor’s races, Senate races. That is what they want to do, and that’s what this is about.”

He continued, “They filed this bill back in 2019. They have been pushing for years. And what they want to do is to make it a federal law that you have to have ballot harvesting, that you have to have same-day registration … you can’t have voter ID laws — basically, they would make that the federal law. It would be a federal takeover of our elections. And it is all designed simply for one reason, and that is the Democrats think they will win more elections if they can change the election laws in this country and have one election law for the whole country.”

