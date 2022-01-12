Appearing Wednesday on MSNBC, Al Sharpton reacted positively to President Joe Biden’s address on voting rights in Georgia, but said the president should have delivered such remarks months prior.
A transcript is as follows:
WILLIE GEIST: What was the president doing yesterday? Was he speaking to Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, and maybe Chris Coons, John Tester and some others people saying,” you’re either Bull Connor or Martin Luther King.”
AL SHARPTON: First of all, I thought he was really dealing with many of us, me included, who were on him that he ought to be saying something, and he didn’t say something for a long time. Second, he literally had left the grave of Martin Luther King when he came over and made the speech. I think he was dealing with the emotions of being with Dr. King’s sister. I talked to him right after the speech and I talked to Vice President Harris, and I thought it was a speech I wanted to hear six months ago, but I thought it was a good speech.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.