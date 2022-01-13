Labor Sec’y Walsh: Vaccinated People Are Still ‘Getting Sick,’ But Are ‘in Better Shape’ – SCOTUS ‘Ruled Against’ Worker Safety on Mandate

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said that the Supreme Court “ruled against workers to keep them protected” by striking down the OSHA vaccine mandate and that people who are vaccinated are “not dying. They’re getting sick, but they’re in better shape.”

Walsh said, “I mean, it’s disappointing the court ruled this way. It’s disappointing the court ruled against workers to keep them protected in America.”

He later added, “We’re seeing right now, with the Omicron variant raising, we’re seeing opportunities for people who have the vaccine. They’re not dying. They’re getting sick, but they’re in better shape. So, we just need to continue to encourage people to get vaccinated.”

